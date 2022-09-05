Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury

By Efosa Taiwo

Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has offered Anthony Joshua a chance to fight for his WBC title before the end of the year.

Recall that Fury had hinted he was retiring from boxing after beating Dillian Whyte in April.

It, however, seems like the British boxer wants to come back to the ring as he had been seeking a high-profile fight with recent reports all pointing towards a fight with Ukrainian, Oleksandr Usyk.

But Usyk after defeating Joshua in a heavyweight fight last month to defend his WBO, WBA and IBF belts is not up for a fight this year, prompting Fury to turn to Joshua.

In a video he posted on social media on Monday, the boxer publicly challenged Joshua to get into the ring with him for his belt.

He said, “You’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting within the next few months, and before I announce an opponent I need to do this just in case,” said Fury.

“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk, and I know you’re belt-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months.

“You’re coming off a 12-round fight so you’re match fit, you’re ready, I’m giving you a few months’ notice.

“If you’re interested I’ll send you the date over and we can rumble — a battle of Britain for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. Let me know if you’re interested. If not, I will select another opponent.”

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn had announced after Joshua’s second consecutive defeat to Usyk in Saudi Arabia last month that Joshua is considering options for a return early next year.

It looks unlikely that Joshua will take up the challenge from Fury as he is on the lookout to bounce back with a different rival, according to reports.

