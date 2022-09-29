As parts of efforts to empower students of Ndokwa Nation, the apex ndokwa student body ” Federated Union of Ndokwa Students (FUNS) “, has commenced its student program titled” Project OLILE-ENYA ECHI” to carter and create wealth for her students.

The flag off ceremony which held in Ogume coincided with FUNS annual summit, had in attendance the Rector of Delta State Polytechnic Ogwash-Uku; Prof. Emmanuel Achuenu, President- General of Ndokwa Neku Union; Gen. Mike Ndubuisi, Executive Director of Social Services, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission(DESOPADEC) ; Bar. Leonard Anoka, All Progressives’ Congress Ukwuani Constituency Aspirant; Hon. David Ochonogor , E.A On Youth development to Delta State Government; Barr. Okolo Hessington , Special Assistant on Student Affairs to the Delta State Government; Comr Pedro Obi Chibuzor, among others.

Speaking on the theme, titled “ Sensitization On The Importance Of Quality Education For A Well Structured Governance”, the Rector of Delta State Ogwashiku Polytechnic, Prof. Emmanuel Achuenu, noted that education is potent tool for national development, admonishing students to place premium on their educational pursuit in order to become agents of change.

The FUNS President, Comrade Anthony Chidu Uzu, in his remarks, stated that the project was to identify with students with outstanding academic performance and invest massively in agriculture based on the increased consumption and rise in prices of farm products.

He appealed to well meaning indigenes of Ndokwa Nation both at home and diaspora to provide financial assistance, land mass for cultivation and equipments to enable them achieve this noble vision.

The student leader said : “ We need the assistance of prominent Ndokwa sons and daughters to achieve our aim. We need funds to acquire mobile secretariat (Bus), scholarship award to Ndokwa students, acquire farming equipments like tractors, land mass and all. Also, we are going into different forms of agriculture such as fish farming, animal rearing, landscape agriculture among others. Stating clearly Ndokwa Students are skillfully and are ready to explore.

On his part, the President-General of Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, Gen. Mike Ndubuisi whom was ably represented by the PRO NNU, ENGR. Eugene urged the students to become good ambassadors of Ndokwa nation where ever they found themselves. He also advised students to steer clear of activities that would jeopardize their academic pursuits thereby bringing shame to their families and the Union.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of award to Barr. Okolo Hessington as the pioneer senate President of FUNS National, the unveiling of Project “Olile-Enya Echi by Hon David Ochonogor and his philanthropic decision to award a full scholarship to the Best Graduating Ndokwa students for his Master’s program. While presenting the student with an award of Academic Excellence as recommended by the FUNS NATIONAL PRESIDENT, Hon. David Ochonogor assured the student of his support.

