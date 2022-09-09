By Olayinka Latona

THE annual gospel music event, Invasion Praise Concert, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022 at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Overcomer Assembly Abule-Odu, Egbeda, Lagos State.

The worship concert birthed by Kayode Solomon Eludiwura popularly known as Kay Wonder, will showcase powerful gospel ministers like, Bukola Bekes, Sola Allyson, Bidemi Olaoba, Pastor Samuel Foli, Sumisola Agbebi, Elijah Daniel, Dare Justified, Jay Best, Oba Praise and many more. While Rev. Funke Felix Adejumo will minister in word.

The convener, Kay Wonder said that the event is it’s 3rd edition and it would be bigger, better and more spiritually fulfilling.

In his words: “Trust me when I say you really don’t want to miss out on the gathering of saints. This one will be powerfully filled with every effect of God’s presence. Transforming, powerful and exciting. When I say this is one of a kind and an experience that would last you a lifetime, trust me it is.

“Come and experience God in another dimension God is ready and we are ready. It is top-notch, life-changing encounter and come and experience a divine encounter with God.

