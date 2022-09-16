Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi of Iwoland

By Biodun Busari

The paramount ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has advised the Federal Government that funding of traditional institutions in Nigeria will curb the security challenges.

The Osun state monarch said the traditional rulers know their terrains and thus can devise suitable security architecture to address insecurity.

Oba Akanbi said this, on Friday, in a statement titled, ‘Insecurity: Oluwo calls for funding of security for Traditional Rulers.’

Nigeria is faced with security challenges most especially with the atrocious activities of the Fulani bandits killing and abducting innocent citizens in the North-West.

Oluwo described the royal kings’ structure as the most effective to defeat insecurity, saying the institution needs both constitutional and financial mobilisations to secure the country.

The monarch said: “The most effective structure to checkmate insecurity is to empower traditional rulers constitutionally and financially. As a father to my subjects, I know every nook and cranny of my land. I have Baales, Chiefs and Princes cutting across all locations within my territory.

“If anything goes wrong anywhere, I know who to call for detailed and factual information. Should there be a breach, those appointed by my office must know who to hold responsible. You can’t just mess up here. I have a properly structured and effective government.”

He said the federal government should act fast to the call which will strengthen the traditional institution which in turn will restore peace in Nigeria.

“I enjoin the federal government to strengthen the institution. The state of the nation calls for better patronage of the institution. Responsible monarchs should be security alert.”

“I look forward to seeing the government response in a jiffy. Most of us can still act beyond should the government look into this piece,” Oba Akanbi added.

