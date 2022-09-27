By Efosa Taiwo

Algeria forward Andy Delort says the Desert Foxes will do everything it takes to beat the Super Eagles in tonight’s friendly clash.

The Desert Foxes will be looking at extending their three-match dominance over the Super Eagles when both teams clash on Tuesday night.

Djamel Belmadi’s side are also unbeaten in the last five matches in all competitions and will be looking at protecting their unbeaten run.

The 30-year-old noted that the Super Eagles are a solid side but insisted he and his teammates will do all they can to emerge victorious.

“We will face Nigeria who are a solid opponent. So it will be a good test for both teams. That said, as it is a home game, we will do everything to win it,” Delort told Algerie Presse Service.

“We have also prepared it well. We worked well after the previous match against Guinea. We analysed the game with the technical staff to see what worked and what didn’t to perform better in the second friendly match.”

