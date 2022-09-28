By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro says he is happy with the team’s performance despite losing to Algeria in Tuesday’s friendly encounter.

Peseiro side took the lead in the game courtesy Lorient striker Terem Moffi who latched onto a sloppy defending from Algeria to put Nigeria ahead.

The Desert Foxes equalised from the penalty spot through Riyadh Mahrez three minutes before the break

Defender, Youcef Atal netted the winning goal from a long range effort 20 minutes from time.

“It was a good game, the camping showed the quality of our players and their collective effort. It was a hard match, Algeria is good team. Our players try to do what I ask them to do in training,” Peseiro told NFF TV.

“My team fought hard created opportunities. Draw would have been a fair result. Congratulations to Algeria.Fantastic atmosphere, good match.

It was a good experience for us. Algerians supported their team. It’s good for us to know where we are and move on from there.”

“It is possible you lose in football, i’m sad we lost. I don’t like to lose any match but I am very happy with the performance of my players. They did well in the game.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win the game, but I’m happy with the performance of my players.”

Peseiro handed official debuts to the duo of Godwin Saviour and Rapheal Onyedika.

Speaking on their performance, Peseiro said they did a good job along with other players.

“Raphael and Godwin played for the first time with the national team. They did well.

“I called nine players I don’t really know before. Players who have not played with me before but some of them have played with the national team .Players we are just working with for the first time. Everybody played. Good job all around.”

Peseiro also explained where his team need to improve in subsequent games.

“We didn’t do well in attack at times, i think we can do better in that phase. We can improve our game generally. We did well defensively but we can do more offensively. Control the ball more, show more character and fight real hard.

“We need to improve our organisation, put new dynamics. We need to work more . We have quality players but we need to.improve in the area of organization”

RELATED NEWS