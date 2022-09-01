Fraser-Pryce

By Emmanuel Okogba

World 100m women’s champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has no plan of retiring just yet despite closing in on the 40 years mark.

Pryce, the third fastest woman alive, is currently in Brussels ahead of Friday’s Diamond League meeting as she aims for a fifth trophy.

Hamstring issues forced her out of Lausanne, but she remains hopeful to recover in time for the penultimate and final events.

The Jamaican set the fourth-fastest ever women’s 100m in Monaco last month with a time of 10.62s.

Asked if she hopes to continue until she reaches 40, Fraser-Pryce who turns 36 in December said: “I get that question so often these days. Again, the dream is to go to Paris 2024 (Olympics), but at the same time I have to be sure of my body and just listen to my body as well.

“To make sure that each year I assess myself to see where I’m at and how I’m feeling and at this time I’m still very passionate about what I am doing and I’m still hungry and I still think there’s more to give.

“So as long as those things are working for me and the state of mind I’m in, it’s not yet. I can’t give a definite time.”

The final of this season’s Diamond League meetings hold on the 7th and 8th of September in Zurich, Switzerland.

