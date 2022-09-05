By Emmanuel Okogba

After over three hours of a gruelling slugfest at the Arthur Ashe, homeboy Frances Tiafoe came out on top defeating Rafael Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The win is the biggest victory in the 24-year-old, 22 seed’s career.

James Blake was the last American to beat Nadal in a Major in 2005 when he saw off the Spaniard in the same four sets, on the same court.

“I’m beyond happy and can’t believe it. He’s the greatest of all time and something special happened today”, an ecstatic Tiafoe said.

The loss for Nadal ends the possibility of him returning to the number spot on the ATP Rankings following the exit of current number one and US Open men’s defending champion, Daniil Medvedev.

