…Donates bus to NANS

By Chinedu Adonu

The founder of Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation, Hon Ikechukwu Ezeugwu has charged the South East zonal leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS to commence scouting for intelligent but underprivileged students especially those in 100 levels to join the beneficiaries of November 2022 batch.

Ezeugwu who also donated a Sienna Bus to the Association, was emphatic that with the 100 level undergraduates and beginners, their academic pursuit will avail them more opportunities to benefit from the scholarship throughout their stay in the tertiary institution instead of selecting the mid and final year prospective beneficiaries.

While presenting the bus to NANS Zone F South-East as the first stream of their support to ease NANS flow of movement, Ezeugwu charged them to navigate through the campuses in the South-East while discharging their constitutional duties which is anchored on overseeing the welfare of Nigerian students in the zone.

Ezeugwu intimated NANS delegates who traced him to Enugu State to appreciate the magnitude of his humanitarian efforts and to decorate him with a Medal of Honor as a show of gratitude from the students in Nigeria sometime last month, on detailed steps his Foundation had taken to fully accommodate the entire South-East in the scholarship scheme starting from their next empowerment in November this year.

His statement read in part: “I am glad to bring to your notice that from November this year our Foundation will expand it’s scholarship scheme to the entire South East Zone as education remains the bedrock for national development and successful society.

“Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation will continue to support and encourage intelligent but underprivileged students as we reaffirm our commitment to this course and readiness to partner with NANS in spreading our scholarship scheme across the South-East geopolitical Zone”.

The Coordinator of NANS South-East, Comr. Onya Ibeabuchi Moses while receiving the key of the Sienna vehicle on behalf of the entire students of the zone, appreciated Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu for using his Foundation to support the students movement and empower intelligent but underprivileged students in the zone.

“Honourable Leader, you invited us today for a lunch at your residence so we could discuss on your intentions of allocating more scholarship slots to students, only for us to arrive here and meet a set up.

“Yes I call it a set up because we never knew that you had already mapped a set out plans to donate a vehicle prior to our arrival. Honourable, we are speechless.

“On behalf of the Nigerian students, Southeast Zone F, I deeply express our profound gratitude for this precious gift and for the scholarship. Leader, this is very exclusive and unique and history is made today, yes, it must be put on record that Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation is the first to donate a vehicle to NANS South-East and also the first to dish out scholarship of this magnitude to South East Students as far as Zone F leadership is concerned.

“As our pioneer donor, I want to reaffirm our commitment to this partnership and to reassure you of our continued commitment in ensuring that the students body remains law abiding and always work towards national cohesion especially as we prepare for the 2023 elections.

Responding to the NANS delegates, Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu said, “I don’t have much to say, I must thank you for your prayers and kind words. The Medal of Honour from you today means so much to me. Am encouraged. The first time you visited, I noticed that there was no vehicle to convey you and your colleagues. I had to use my vehicles for that purpose. I then began to imagine how your team discharging your duties with all genuineness of intentions could be moving from one state to another without any form of official mobility arrangements.

“We will continue to contribute to the welfare of Nigerian students at all levels. We trust that you apply equity and fairness while selecting prospective beneficiaries that will be enrolled into our scholarship scheme in November. Thank you all and may God bless you immensely.

