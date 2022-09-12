.

The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has announced the appointment of a Central Advisory Council for the Onjeh Campaign Organization, with Sen. Ameh Ebute (Fmr. Senate President) – Chairman and Barr Musa Ujor Suleiman, as Secretary.

A statement issued by Comrade Onjeh today, also announced the appointment of a 99-Member Local Government Advisory Council, comprising eminent APC members drawn from each of the nine local government areas that constitute Benue South.

The statement further mentions that Com. Onjeh approved the appointment of a 27-Member Directorate for the Onjeh Campaign Organization, with Hon. Dave Freedom Ode from Oju Local Government as Director General, and Hon. Mathias A. Omikpa from Okpokwu Local Government, as Secretary. In addition, four Federal Constituency Party Liaison Officers were appointed for each of the four Federal Constituencies in Benue South, while Coordinators and Secretaries were equally appointed for each of the nine local governments in the Senatorial District.

Comrade Onjeh explained that his campaign organization decided to decentralize his campaign structure and expand the list of its advisors across Benue South Senatorial District, in recognition of the fact that the votes were actually at the Polling Units, as it was only the collation exercises that would be conducted either at the Federal Constituency Centre or at the Senatorial District Centre. Hence, with the amended Electoral Act currently in place, which is poised to deliver a more credible general election in 2023, it is important for party stakeholders to focus more on delivering a victory for the APC in their respective local governments, in the next general elections.

The statement further announced that the inauguration of the Advisory Council and the various hierarchies of the Onjeh Campaign Organization would take place at the Double K Resort, GRA, Otukpo, Benue State, on Tuesday, 27th September 2022; at 10 am.

Meanwhile, all the Local Government Coordinators would be furnished with the full list of the Onjeh Campaign Organization’s Members from their respective local governments on the date of the inauguration, with a mandate to perform similar inauguration exercises for those members from their local governments, on a subsequent date.

The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Com. Daniel Onjeh, therefore urged all the appointees of the Onjeh Campaign Organization to be prepared hit the ground running, in order to liberate Benue South from the 23-year stranglehold of the PDP and deliver the much desired ‘change’ to the good people of the Senatorial District.

RELATED NEWS