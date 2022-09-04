Agrorite, a leading agro commodity exporter in Nigeria has appointed Dr. Kanayo Felix Nwanze, a former president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) as its board chairman.

Agrorite is improving the livelihood of smallholder farmers by utilizing data-driven technology to ensure fair trade of agro commodities and has onboarded over 150,000 Smallholder farmers, giving them access to finance, smart advisory services, and profitable market linkages.

Dr. Kanayo Nwanze who currently is the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive of Facility for Youth Development (FAYODE), has amassed over 4 decades of professional experience, particularly with the Agricultural and social impact space, and played a vital role in the introduction and promotion of New Rice for Africa.

Speaking on this development, Toyosi Ayodele, CEO, of Agrorite stated, ‘Dr. Kanayo’s long history of leadership, coupled with his experience in various agricultural sections makes him an ideal person for this role. I have high hopes that under your leadership, we will take Agrorite’s visions and goals to greater heights.

This stride will propel and drive Agrorite’s vision of mitigating hunger and poverty in rural environments, particularly beginning with the smallholder farmers of Africa.

RELATED NEWS