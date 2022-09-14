By Paul Olayemi

Urhobo Monarchs in Delta Central on Tuesday commended senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Delta Central Senatorial District, Okakuro Ede Dafinone, for following his father Senator David Dafinone,footsteps, adding that his father was a complete senator who made the Urhobos proud.

Speaking on behalf of the 24 kings of Urhobo Nation, His Royal Majesty, Ukori I, Ovie of Agbon Kingdom, noted that over the years Chief Ede Dafinone has followed the footsteps of his father, (late Senator David Dafinone) who according to the monarchs, worked for the betterment of Urhobo Nation.

The Monarchs who stated this when Okakuro Ede Dafinone, accompanied by members of his campaign organization, party leaders and Okpe leaders led by Chief Thomson Okpoko paid a consultation visit to the traditional rulers at the palace of the Ohworode of Olomu kingdom in Ughelli South local government of Delta State also disclosed that they have seen his antecedents and manifesto.

“Therefore, we wish that what you seek, you shall find, and should not do not forget to fulfil what you intend to do for Urhobo nation in your manifesto.

“We have seen the zeal of your father in your senatorial ambition where there is respect for elders and traditional institution thrives.

“While we were growing up, your father, Chief Senator David Dafinone of blessed memory was a man who worked for Urhobo and when he was alive, fights among political parties were not rampant as it is now. There was respect for both parties and individuals,” adding that if Dafinone wins Urhobo will be happy.

Earlier; the APC Delta Central Senatorial Candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone thanked the 24 Monarchs of Urhobo Nation for giving him the opportunity to present himself and also seek blessings to clinch the senatorial seat come 2023 general election.

Dafinone said his vision for the Urhobo nation is to enable his people to create the environment and drive the process of creating an oasis of peace and long-term prosperity and ensure that sound economic opportunities are brought to the district.

“My vision will also encourage the education system to ensure that our children can be empowered to make the best out of their lives and seize the opportunities that will arise when the business comes to the district. Encourage those who wish to use our resources and site their businesses here in Delta central, to treat the land and resources with respect.

“All stakeholders and groups living and working in Delta Central must be identified and common strategic goals unified as we cannot attract local and foreign investors without security and safety. By safety, it is not just physical safety but encouraging the district to be open and welcoming to those who bring economic opportunities to the area.

“I will encourage the siting of government institutions and the siting of large-scale businesses and support for a new commission located in Delta Central to collaborate in the harvesting of natural gas

“The creation of an investment fund by oil and gas entrepreneurs in the district for targeted corporate social responsibility that focuses on the monetization of natural gas which is currently being wasted.

“I believe I am the right person with the right vision, experience and skill set to assure the people of Delta Central with the enabling environment that will bring about the prosperity we deserve. I humbly ask for your support, prayers and votes in my quest to serve as the Senator for the Delta Central Senatorial district come 2023.” Dafinone added.

The high point of the consultation visit was prayers rendered to Chief Ede Dafinone by the Chairman of Traditional Rulers Urhobo Nation, the Ohworode of Olomu kingdom.

RELATED NEWS