By Prince Okafor

UNITED Arab Emirates, UAE, flag carrier operating in Nigeria, Emirates Airlines, has announced the reinstatement of its flight operations in Nigeria.

The airlines had earlier announced suspension of flight operations into the country from September 1, 2022, following its inability to repatriate over $85 million of its tickets sale.

But, in response to the development, the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, released part of the outstanding ticket sales fund.

However, in an email to customers yesterday, the airline noted that starting September 11, 2022, it will restart flight operations to Lagos.

Emirates said: “We are pleased to inform you that effective from 11th September 2022, we will restart operations of our flights.

“Inbound flights from Dubai to Lagos (EK783) and outbound flights from Lagos to Dubai (EK784) will recommence from Sunday 11th September 2022. Lagos flights after September 30, 2022, will be advised in due course.”

