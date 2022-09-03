Nigerian Artists and repertoire expert; Bizzle Osikoya, the co-founder of The Plug, a management company known for managing one of Nigerian Afrobeats pioneers; Davido. Bizzle whose real name is Abiodun Osikoya, began his A&R career with Mo’Hits Records, with D’Banj and was recruited by Don Jazzy to join Mavin Records; where he worked on Reekado Banks, Wande Coal, Dr Sid and Tiwa Savage.

However, the music executive has given his maximum support to the new generation artistes, and Alté artists, buzzing out from Nigeria. Bizzle has also extended his helping hands towards this community, making them a major focus on the Block Party Series, also releasing their debut EPs through Mainland Block Party.

He has played a major role in the careers of many famous Nigerian artists, including Oxlade, Tems, Vict0ny, and Alpha P. Here are five facts that people didn’t know about the A&R:

1. Bizzle worked at Storm360Records as Naeto C’s road manager.

2.Bizzle put together the Mavin’s album Solar Plexus and Reekado Banks debut album Spotlight.

3.) Bizzle studied Music Business from the University of Liverpool and SAE Institute Liverpool.

4.) Bizzle had his elementary in Lagos, with his secondary education between Lagos &

Birmingham.

5.) Bizzle studied sound engineering at SAE Liverpool and film production at Digital Film Academy.

