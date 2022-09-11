.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least five persons narrowly escaped death when a Federal Fire Service truck fell on an Acura Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV, were involved in an accident on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The survivors were later taken to hospital for treatment.

Permanent Secretary, PS, of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, the agency responded to the incident scene to discover an unoccupied Federal fire services truck and an Acura SUV were involved in an accident.

“Investigation carried out revealed that the incident occurred as a result of mechanical fault which resulted in the truck falling sideways on the Acura vehicle with registration number KSF-131FS.

“Fortunately no loss of life, however five people sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital.”

The debris of the accident was later removed from the road by the agency’s heavy duty equipment Super Metro.

