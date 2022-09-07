.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

An indigenous real estate firm, Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited, has said it is targeting a total of 10,000 housing units across the nation’s capital to bridge the country’s housing deficit.

The company, while announcing its novel smart homes project tagged ‘Hill City Community’ in Abuja yesterday, said it it partnering Casa Cubana Homes to deliver on its mandate which is to satisfy the growing need for affordable and luxurious living.

The chairman, Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited, Engr. Akpa Stephen Achema, while speaking to journalists after the groundbreaking ceremony, explained that the mass housing project would feature a variety of building designs and smart homes systems for everyone regardless of their financial capability.

According to him, it was necessary that stakeholders put all hands on deck to curb the rising housing deficit by addressing the needs of the underserved.

He said: “I have always prayed to God to help me find a lasting solution to the housing difficulties our dear hardworking civil servants and those the society has classified as low-income earners face.

“They stabilise the economy yet cannot build a house for themselves because of the cost. This is why we partnered another vibrant real estate firm, Casa Cubana chaired by my brother Obi Cubana to come up with this project.

“We have always built for the high and mighty in places like Guzape, Jabi, Wuye, Asokoro, Katampe, and recently our new Dawn and Casa Cubana golf resort in Kukwaba.

“But, this project is different from others. This is our way of saying thank you to our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters for their dedication and passion to our nation. The project will be located in a fast developing and secure district in the FCT,” he added.

Achema further said that the firm planned to reach other major cities and states such as Lagos, Enugu, Delta and Anambra.

He reiterated that the real estate company was established in 2017 in response to the growing need in Africa and Nigeria for affordable and luxurious housing.

According to him, “Part of our aim is to impact people’s lives and not profit making.This agenda is not only in Abuja but across the Nigeria and our portal is open for marketers and it attract 5% of each plot.

“We are public, approved by the government and certified by FCT minister and all the properties here are secured with building approval.”

He also disclosed that he is 29 years old and 90% of the workers here are below 29 years and the remaining 10% are below 35 years ..

“We don’t employ people above 35 years because this is a camp of young people and it requires enough energy,” he maintained.

