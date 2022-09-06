By Chioma Obinna

Fidson Healthcare Plc, has awarded a partial scholarship to the mathematics Genuis – Faith Odunsi who recently gained admission to the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.

Disclosing this during the 12th edition of the Astymin Brilliance Reward event, held recently at the company’s Head Office in Lagos, the Founder and Managing Director of the company explained that the grant was sponsored by the Astymin Brilliance Reward (ABR) programme designed to develop mental and academic performance among students by rewarding hard work and academic excellence.

In video of the formal presentation of the scholarship, which was screened at the hybrid event attended by representatives from the Lagos State Ministry of Education, State Universal Basic Education Board [SUBEB], National Association of Proprietors of Private School [NAPPS], Association for Formidable Education Development [AFED] and selected awardees , the founder disclosed that it is an annual grant of 10,000 USD, as partial scholarship for Faith’s undergraduate studies at MIT.

Speaking, the ABR Programme Coordinator, Yetunde Adesola disclosed that ABR has rewarded close to 4,000 students in both government-owned and private schools across the country since its inception in 2010.

“This year, ABR is rewarding 295 students and we believe this will encourage them to be good academically and all other activities they take part in their schools,” she said.

In his opening remarks, the General Manager, Commercial Mr Gbenga Olayemi stated that Fidson is committed to rewarding excellence because excellence is one of the core values of the organisation.

“We are appreciating these brilliant children today because of the priority we put on education. We believe no society can develop without quality education.” He added.

ASTYMIN, the flagship brand of Fidson, sponsoring the ABR event promotes healthy living, physical activity, mental alertness, and improved immunity. According to the product manager, Fisayo Oluwamese, Astymin is a blend of essential amino acids trusted in about 40 countries in the world for its quality and effectiveness.

In his remarks, General Manager, Business Development and Strategy, Oshoke Ayebae, congratulated the winners for doing their best and coming out top, noting that education is one of the greatest gifts a parent can give to a child to set him/her up for the future. He specially appreciated the teachers for doing a good job in managing and training the students.

The General Secretary of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Mr Alaka Lukman shared testimonials of Fidson’s support of the association over the years.

