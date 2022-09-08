By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Former Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Lawrence Alobi has dismissed President Muhammadu Buhari-led government’s pledge to eliminate terrorists in the land by December this year, describing same as nothing but a mere wish.

Recall that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola while addressing a joint security press conference recently alongside Ministers of Defence, Information, Police Affairs and the Chief of Defence Staff said: “Nigerians have the assurance of all of us that their security is guaranteed. So, we are here to assure you that you are safe. That is why we are here from the instructions of the President that you are safe and that each day going to December, our safety and security will be better.

“What we face mostly now are clashes of cowardly attacks from those that have been routed in one locality or the other, moving to give a false impression that they are still strong. Our ultimate goal is to eliminate them altogether and restore total peace in every inch of the Nigerian soil; that we are going to do by God’s grace, by December of this year.”

In a chat with Vanguard however, Alobi doubted government’s capacity to match words with action, adding that as things stand, it would be difficult to predict when the security challenges in the country would come to an end.

“It is just a mere wish because insecurity is not a dinner that can come to an end just like that. You can’t predict when it is going to end because it is a process. We have been going through this process for the past seven years and you can’t just wake up and say it will be over by December.

“What they are doing is confidence building, just like a doctor telling a patient he is getting better even though he knows he is going to die. There is no magic to end insecurity,” he said.

According to him, the various security agencies need to wage the war against insecurity with a common goal in mind, even as he called for more investment in defence and security.

“Our security agents are not working together as a team and funding is a huge challenge. Security today is technologically-driven. The challenges are many and if you take a look at the Nigerian Police Force for instance, how many helicopters do they have? The police don’t have drones to help them combat insurgency.

“Internal security has been neglected and the police staff is underfunded. Apart from the need for improved funding, there is the urgent need for a national policing law enforcement strategy.

“Policing is not for everyone. Only those with passion for maintenance of law and order should come in and get enlisted,” he added.

