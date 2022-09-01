President Muhammadu Buhari

…says N31. 05 trillion to rebuild region substantially coming from private sector

ABUJA – THE federal government has called on

public,private sectors as well as development partners to garner resources and invest optimally in the North East region of the country.

This came as government disclosed that the the over N31.05 trillion needed to rebuild the North East following Boko Haram insurgency, will substantially come from the private sector.

The disclosure came as the federal government, Thursday,validated the North East Stabilization and Development Master Plan,NESDMP,thus paving way for implementation.

The North-East Stabilization and Development Master Plan,NESDMP, is a holistic roadmap for recovery, stabilization, expansion, and long-term socioeconomic development of the North East Region.

Speaking at the validation ceremony in Abuja,the Secretary of the Government of the Federation,Mr Boss Mustapha,while commending the North East Development Commission,NEDC for coming,with the Regional Master Plan, that was validated,assured that,”Going forward, the Federal Government will swiftly approve the Regional Plan for immediate implementation by all relevant stakeholders”

Mustapha,while noting that,”Thankfully, the Region is witnessing improved security and gradually returning to sustainable peace and stability, regretted that the richly endowed region was least-exploited.

“We have just learned that the cost of implementing the eleven Pillars of the ten-year NESDMP is N31.05 trillion or about US $80 Billion, which is a colossal amount.

” At this juncture, | wish to call on all stakeholders in the Public and Private Sectors, Development Partners, especially donors, to garner resources and invest optimally in the richly endowed but least-exploited North-East region.

“The Federal Government will continue to provide the wherewithal for an enabling environment in the Region to allow all Stakeholders play their complementary roles,”he said.

In his welcome address,the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, explained that the validation event “signifies the endpoint of production of the NESDMP, a document culminating from baseline studies and robust engagements with all critical stakeholders.”

Alkali,who said the “cost of implementation is forecasted at N31.05 trillion about (USD 80 billion); substantially coming from the private sector”, contains over 500 schemes/programmes/projects”

Recalling that,”The North-East Development Commission,NEDC,was established by President Muhammadu Buhari as a direct response to the devastation and violence the North-East Zone went through due to insurgency”,he noted that the “Commission is charged with the responsibility to recover, stabilize, and develop the Zone, among others. People of the Zone will eternally remain grateful to Mr. President for his foresight to establish NEDC.”

“To achieve the aim of its establishment, the NEDC Act provides that the Commission shall “develop a Master Plan based on the needs assessment of the zone to be known as the North-East Stabilization and Development Master Plan’’. The Master Plan is to contain programmes and schemes that promote and facilitate the physical and Socio-Economic Development of the North-East Zone as well as provide estimates of the time and costs of implementing the programmes and schemes,”he explained.

Alkali further explained that,”Towards producing a holistic roadmap that can be implemented diversely and comprehensively in the North-East, the Commission in addition to baseline studies, conducted across the zone, consultations and engagements on the master Plan were held at grassroots level in all the 112 local government areas in the zone, as well as with humanitarian, development and peacebuilding (HDP) actors, CSOs/CBOs and the private sector at the regional level, federal legislators from the North-East, federal MDAs, the military, police, security agencies amongst others.”

“The proposed 10-year NESDMP, according to him,” also encapsulates relevant aspects of Buhari Plan, development plans of member states, sectoral development plans and roadmaps of federal MDAs, and align with projects being executed by development partners in the North East Zone.”

“The following are highlights of NESDMP: It contains Enterprise Values, Vision, Mission, and Strategic Objectives of NEDC as well as Strategic Vision and Direction for the NE Region;It runs from 2020 to 2030 in four implementation phases; Recovery & Stabilization (2020 – 2021), Renewal (2022 – 2023), Expansion (2024 – 2025) and Sustainable Growth (2026 – 2030);It consists of 11 Pillars – (i) Peaceful Society (ii) Leadership in Agriculture (iii) Healthy Citizens (iv) Educated Populace (v) Flourishing Trade (vi) Productive Entrepreneurs (vii) Purposeful Infrastructure (viii) Industrialization (ix) Memorable Experience (x) Protected Environment (xi) Connected Region,”he explained.

According to him,”while the Commission has also been executing modest projects that are necessary for humanitarian assistance, recovery, stabilization, peacebuilding, and development of the North East Zone simultaneously. Our interventions cut across various sectors – education, health, WASH, agriculture, transport, housing, youth empowerment, reintegration, social cohesion, and capacity building, among others.”

” Also, due to our commonalities with neighbouring countries in terms of fragility and ongoing crises, the Commission is involved in some projects in the Lake Chad Region, such as PROLAC (Lake Chad Recovery and Development Project) being implemented in Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger, and Chad,”he further explained.

