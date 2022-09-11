By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Nigeria’s Indigenous tech-powered mobility company, NAIRAXI, among other indigenous on-demand ride-hailing and logistics services, have been charged by the Federal Government, FG, on initiatives and innovations aimed at tackling challenges of mass transit across the nation.

This is coming few weeks after the new Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adewole Adegoroye, had drawn the attention of Nigerians on the need for transportation intervention initiatives by private sector and transport operators, ahead of the proposed final removal of subsidy from petrol in June 2023.

The former Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, made this call while harping on the need for tech-driven interventions, in Abuja.

She, however, cited an instance with one of Nigeria’s fastest growing tech-powered mobility Agency-NAIRAXI, calling on others to design modalities to better road transport accross the country.

Gbemisola, represented by Ojo Idehaloisa said that one of the solution providers to mass transit challenges in Nigeria was NAIRAXI, adding if there was anything the ministry of transportation had been looking for was interventions in Nigeria’s road transport system.

According to the Minister, NAIRAXI represents what the Federal Government has always looked out for, and that the Ministry of Transportation will always welcome any idea aimed at solving mass transit challenges.

She added that NAIRAXI’s innovation had brought solutions to a transportation puzzle the ministry had been striving to solve for over three years.

She, however expressed optimism that the NAIRAXI intervention would usher in a new dawn of transportation system in the country.

She said: “What NAIRAXI has brought is what the ministry has been addressing or trying to address for the past four years. So at a time like this when NAIRAXI is coming in, I think it will help the transport system and the Ministry with their intervention. The country will begin to see improvement in the road transport system.”

The founder, NAIRAXI, Kingsley Eze, said the collaboration with the Ministry of transport is to upscale transportation infrastructure in Nigeria and give a boost to the Nation’s economy.

“This initiative will help reduce the number of cars on the road and also boost the economy.

“We have to stick with the ministry and the need to organize our transport system and also leverage on technology to scale it up, make it more organized, very lucrative, a source of revenue for everybody. It will help streamline how our cities are being run and reduce the unemployment rate in the country.”

Vanguard reports that NAIRAXI had introduced an Integrated and Intermodal Transport Scheme powered by smart technology.

The special Intervention would help the transport system to manage the impending crisis that might trail the removal of fuel subsidy.

