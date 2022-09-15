By Nwafor Sunday

Three persons suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, have been released after spending two and half years at 14 Brigade Nigerian Army Ohafia, Abia State.

This was disclosed by the Amnesty International Nigeria on Thursday. The rights organization that believes in freedom, justice and equality also appealed to Nigerian authorities to provide information about the status of other victims of enforced disappearance.

Its words: “Amnesty International welcomes the release today 14 September 2022, of Sunday Nwafor, 59 years, Uzonwanne Ejiofor 48 years, and Wilfred Dike, 36 years, who were arrested by officers of the Nigerian Army on 27 February 2020 at Imo River community in Abia state.

“They were held at 14 Brigade Nigerian Army Ohafia, Abia State for well over two and half years. Their release follows Amnesty International’s campaign and call for their freedom, including, as recently as two weeks ago.

“Amnesty International urges Nigerian authorities to provide information about the status of other victims of enforced disappearance and incommunicado detention, grant their families and lawyers access to them, charge them to court, or release them from detention.”

