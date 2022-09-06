.

—Accuses Tobacco Companies of blackmailing govt

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance, NTCA, on Thursday raised the alarm that the Federal Government has lost huge sums of money due to the delay in making the Tobacco Control Fund fully operational.

NTCA also alleged that the tobacco industry in the country is allowed to operate without licenses because of the government’s continued failure to make the Tobacco Control Fund operational.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the NTCA demanded the operationalization of the Tobacco Control Fund, claiming that since the 2019 tobacco products regulation was approved the government has been reluctant in ensuring full implementation of the regulation, thereby denying the country revenue that could be used to stimulate the economy.

Chairman of NTCA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, noted with regret that the tobacco industry with its alleged awful public health implications is indirectly being granted a ‘license-free holiday’.

He said that tobacco control activities in the country are grossly underfunded and that the delay negatively impacts important tobacco control work.

Besides, he said that the tobacco industry has continued to dangle monies before the government in the guise of corporate social responsibility.

Noting that Nigeria is one of the 182 parties to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) who have pledged to take action to reduce the impact of tobacco in their countries, sustainable funding is critical to pursuing this objective.

He said that the provision to establish a Tobacco Control Fund in the NTC Act, 2015 was to ensure the protection of public health from the destructive effects of tobacco in Nigeria.

Oluwafemi said that on June 28, 2022, during the ministerial press briefing commemorating the 2022 World No Tobacco Day, the Federal Ministry of Health, through the Permanent Secretary, who was represented by the National Coordinator, Non-Communicable Disease Division, made an important promise to make the Tobacco Control Fund fully operational within one month, stressing that the government was yet to fulfil the promise.

He said, “We have watched and waited patiently to allow the ministry enough latitude to make good their promise. However, we are no longer at ease as it is now over two months since that pledge was made without any sign of fulfilment.

“The continued delay in the operationalization of the Fund is tantamount to self-injury on the FG. Revenue which should accrue to the fund from the issuance of licenses to tobacco manufacturers and distributors is being lost.

“Also, the unavailability of an operational account for the payment of licensing fees makes the operations of tobacco manufacturers, importers and distributors in the country illegally, as the companies have no licenses to back their operations.

“It is also deeply concerning that the tobacco industry with its awful public health implications is indirectly being granted a ‘license-free-holiday’ and is allowed to operate in Nigeria without licenses because of the government’s continued failure to make the Tobacco Control Fund operational.

“It is not a secret that tobacco control activities in the country are grossly underfunded and this ugly delay negatively impacts important tobacco control work.

“The tobacco industry has continued to dangle monies before the government in the guise of corporate social responsibility. The Tobacco Control Fund will give the government the impetus to do what it needs to do and to call the bluff of the ‘Greek gift’ from the Tobacco Industry.

“The Federal Ministry of Health as the primary executor of the National Tobacco Control Act must step up to its responsibility and make the Tobacco Control Fund fully operational as soon as possible.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Finance, and the office of the Accountant General of the Federation must also play their roles in the setting up of the account to ensure that the revenue loss is closed, and the Fund is running as prescribed by the NTC Act, 2015.

“Nigeria has lost a lot of funds that should accrue to it through licensing of Tobacco Industry players. This is one of the dangers of not having the Tobacco Control Fund fully operational. This dangerous delay must stop.”

Also speaking, the NTCA Programme Officer, Chibuike Nwokorie said after 2019 tobacco regulation was approved, importers, and manufacturers of tobacco products were supposed to pay some fees that goes to the Tobacco Control Fund, noting that what the government has lost since then till now was huge.

