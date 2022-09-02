The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello- Koko, has said that government is keen on increasing traffic at the Eastern Ports, to decongest the Lagos ports.

He said the agency was working with the Nigerian Navy to improve security on the country`s Waterways.

Bello- Koko made this disclosure during a three-day fact-finding tour at Onne port in Rivers State, alongside the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Mu’azu Sambo.

“The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) have deployed assets under the Deep Blue Project that will be working with the Nigerian Navy to improve security’’.

The West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) Nigeria, Managing Director, Naved Zafa, while briefing the minister on their facility, said: “ We have acquired sufficient cargo handling equipment at our terminal to improve the efficiency of the port’’.

He said Nigeria Customs Service had installed a new scanning machine at the port complex.

Zafa said the scanner would facilitate trade, ensure security and drastically reduce the importation of illicit goods by unscrupulous persons.

He said it would also reduce dwell time by promoting the faster and easier treatment of cargoes.

