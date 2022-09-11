File photo

By Gabriel Ewepu, Lafia

THE National Coordinator, Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, Dr Fatima Aliyu, disclosed that the Federal Government of Nigeria and International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, is on track to reduce the N6 billion spent annually on rice importation.

Aliyu, represented by the Knowledge Communication and Advisor, Vera Onyeka-Onyilo, VCDP, made the disclosure in her address at a media media interaction christened ‘Media Roundtable’ held in Lafia, Nasarawa State, while explaining necessity to disseminate accurate information via reportage about the programme that has transformed lives of Nigerians participating in the programme.

Aliyu said the VCDP is a programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, and this made it important to ensure proper understanding and involvement of Nigerians through the media as the impact of the VCDP has transformed lives of Nigerians in the participating States and Local Government Areas.

According to her, the essence of VCDP by the Federal Government is to drastically reduce importation of rice and other commodities.

She said: “The Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, is a Programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the International Fund Development, IFAD, we are holding this interaction because we value the contributions of the media to development.

“We value the contributions of the media when it comes to increasing the agenda for women and youth in agriculture, in supporting the government of Nigeria in creating awareness on specific interventions that have been done in the agricultural sector.

“In VCDP, we felt the importance that we come together to engage with you our media partners to see the enormous contributions when it comes to increase visibility and awareness.

“The VCDP mandate and rational is that the Federal Government of Nigeria sought to reduce import (import substitution) and cut down over N6 billion spent on rice importation annually.

“The VCDP was designed in 2010 and 2011 to enhance the productivity and profitability of smallholder farmers and small and medium agro processors by; improving their access to markets and capacity to increase yield as well as add value to locally produced raw materials through improved processing and packaging; and Rice and Cassava (staple and cash crops) contribute significantly to income and household food security in rural areas.”

She further stated that the media is needed in order for the objectives of the VCDP are achieved by cooperation and support for VCDP activities as well giving critical feedback where and when necessary.

Meanwhile, resource person and Head, Agricultural Desk, Daily Trust, Vincent Yusuf, while expressing his experience with VCDP urged journalists to show interest and beam their reportage on the agricultural sector as a whole lot is happening positively as lives of farmers are improving based on increased income and profitability.

Yusuf said, his reportage on the sector the years has endeared him to the sector, which himself is now a proud farmer, and with his commitment to the sector he had several opportunities to improve himself and his performance on the job.

Meanwhile, journalists were taken to the field to see impact of VCDP in Nasarawa State, where they interacted with beneficiaries.

