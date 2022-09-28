By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —THE Federal Government has flagged off the Grant for Vulnerable Groups, GVG, programme in Akwa Ibom State aimed at alleviating poverty among 3,941 citizens of the state, particularly women and youths drawn from the 31 local government areas of the state.

Flagging off the programme, yesterday, in Uyo, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, emphasized that 70 per cent of the beneficiaries must be women, while the remaining 30 was for youths.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, explained that the cash grants were aimed at consolidating the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programme, NSIP.

Her words: “We are gathered here today to witness the consolidation of the National Social Investment Programme, NSIP, designed by the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to specially and effectively give a lifting hand to many of the poorest and vulnerable citizens in our country.

“Since the commencement of implementation of the NSIP in 2016, it has impacted positively on millions of lives especially the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria. Today, we are here to flag off the Grant for Vulnerable Groups programme, GVG, in Akwa Ibom State.”

“The GVG is designed to provide a one-off cash grant of N20,000 to the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians in rural and peri-urban areas across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The GVG is a Buhari manifesto fulfillment project, which was introduced in 2020 mainly aimed at sustaining the social inclusion agenda of President Buhari’s administration on the poor, which is consistent with his compassionate and deliberate Nnational agenda of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“Let me add here that our target in Akwa Ibom State is to disburse the grant to 3,941 beneficiaries across the 31 councils of the state. It is worthy to note that 70percent of these beneficiaries must be women, while the remaining 30 is for youths.”

The Minister added that the President further directed that, at least 15percent of the total number of beneficiaries must specifically be allocated to citizens with special needs, including Persons With Disability, PWDs, and Senior citizens of the state.

RELATED NEWS