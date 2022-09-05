John Alechenu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory and Veritas University, Bwari, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the training of Nurses and Pharmacists for boost healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

The Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello signed on behalf of the FCT administration while the Vice Chancellor of Veritas University, Rev. Fr. Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, signed on behalf of the University.

Under the MoU, students of the University undergoing training in the fields of Nursing and Pharmacy will be deployed to hospitals within FCT for their practicum.

THis was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Miss. Enuwa Evelyn Obekpa in Abuja, on Monday.

According to her, the MoU was signed when the Vice Chancellor lead a high powered delegation of management staff of the University on a courtesy call on the minister in his office.

The Vice Chancellor while appreciating the minister for granting the team audience explained that the current courses in the Faculty of Health Sciences would herald the establishment of the school’s Medical college, which when completed, would be among top leading medical schools in the Country.

The statement said other issues discussed during the visit included an appeal to the minister to expedite action on the completion of the road construction project leading to Zuma, where the University is located as well as improvement of the general security of Bwari and its environs.

It also said the Minister expressed delight with the accelerated developmental strides in the university under the leadership of Professor Ichoku,.

He also commended university’s contribution towards addressing the education needs of the teeming youth population in the country.

The Minister equally reiterated his commitment to intensify effort to beef up security in Bwari Area Council so that people can go about their legitimate businesses

