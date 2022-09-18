.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

About 1 million out-of-school children have been enrolled back to school in Kano State under the Girls’ Education Project, GEP 3 intervention implemented by the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF with funding from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO.

Deputy Director, Junior Secondary Schools, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Hajia Hauwa Tanimu stated this over the weekend during a meeting organized by UNICEF in collaboration with SUBEB for stakeholders comprising SBMC, HILWA, Mothers Association among others on the sustainability plan of the project as GEP 3 phasing out by September end.

Hajia Tanimu said the children were enrolled back to school from the six Local Government Areas namely Nasarawa, Sumaila, Dambatta, Ungogo, Kano Municipal and Gwale of Kano State where the project was piloted.

She further said the GEP 3 project has succeeded in changing narratives around out of school children menace hence the need for sustainability mechanisms in place to sustain the interventions by the benefitting communities.

According to her, “UNICEF under the GEP 3 have carried out series of interventions which include the enrolment drive. With this intervention, about one million adolescent children have been enrolled back to school (Primary and Integrated Quranic School/Tsangaya).

“Other interventions include enrolment drive, cash transfer program to return girl child back to school, school grants, training of the teachers and other supports to SBMC and others.

“So as the project is coming to an end, we are looking up to the community on how to sustain the project even after UNICEF,” Hajia Tanimu stated.

On his part, the Ward Head of Tudun Wada community in Nasarawa LGA, Muhammad Tijjani Yau said it has mapped out strategies to ensure the sustainability of the project in his community.

‘We will play our role by mobilizing the people of the community (philanthropists, student union, traditional rulers, SBMC, mothers association among others who are critical stakeholders to work with and using a community participation approach to own the project in order to ensure the sustainability of the interventions.

“The first plan for us is to tag a program “Kit a Child” to mobilize resources, whereby someone might have bought shoes or uniform, another bought school bag, books and so on and use that process to do Asset Based Community Development as improvisation to see that the interventions were sustained and also ensure that number of enrolled pupil skyrocketed,” Ya’u said.

RELATED NEWS