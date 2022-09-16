By Rosemary Iwunze

In a bid to deepen insurance penetration in the country, FBNInsurance Limited said it plans to increase the number of policyholders to one million within the next one year.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Tunde Mimiko, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos, noted that currently the company has about 400,000 policyholders.

Mimiko said: “This is not about promises, we have the personnel to achieve this. We are going to use agency system to penetrate the nooks and crannies of the country while we will rely heavily on technology to capture the millennia. We are expanding our frontiers to quite a number of cities and towns that we are not presently, we believe that this will engender more penetration than what we have done.

“We will do this with the customers in mind which include our current and prospective customers to continue to live in confidence by creating more wealth for them and protecting their financial assets.”

On how it plans to drive retail business at the grassroot, Mimiko said the company plans to increase number of agents from 3,000 to 5,000 before end of 2022.

According to him having more agents who will be selling insurance products and services across the country will enhance insurance penetration and awareness, adding that the company would equally uses technology to capture the millennia onto insurance platform.

He added that in order to get to those that are underserved, the company is also using a digital platform to ensure that they expand their reach as much as possible.

