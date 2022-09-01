By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Nigerian men have been urged to be actively involved in family planning methodologies to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

The call was also geared towards having a serene community and preventing security threats in the country.

In a one day workshop organised by the Centre for Gender Economics, CGE Africa, and funded by Pathfinder International, Awareness Workshop on Family Planning/Contraception Methods for Men, was discussed as the organisation insists that, to have a secure environment, men need to support their wives on family planning methodology.

Representing the Coordinator, CGE Africa, Uchenna Idoko, Akinloye Gbemisola disclosed that some men of Igbokusu community were trained to know the importance of family planning as it relates to the country’s economic reality. “Men must understand that they cannot afford to give birth to many children that cannot be taken care of, therefore, they must be actively involved in family planning methodology, it is not just a woman’s problem. Nigerian men must know how to support their wives on family planning.

“The community discussion started in July and our research revealed an increase in the knowledge regarding family planning. Our assessment between July 16 and August 27, 2022 also showed that men in that community are now aware of their responsibility.

“We are expecting more men in Igbokusu to support their wives and to see family planning as a responsibility. We have started in Lagos and we hope to expand to other states.

One of the facilitators, Faustina Ekundare said that men play a vital role when it comes to family planning. “They are the head of the family and they are important in ensuring that women have sustained family planning services and that is why they are engaged in the discussion.

“They will go back to the community to meet the people and their wives and transfer the knowledge and understanding about family planning. This is very important to ensure a sustained family planning method.

“The statistics at the moment revealed that Nigeria is fast becoming one of the most populated countries in the world. People are giving birth on a regular basis and looking at the economic situation of the country and the security challenge, the country cannot afford to continue on that track.

“In order to have a civilized environment, we need to have children that we are able to take care of. We should not have children that will be roaming the streets. When you have children without parents and proper guidance, the crime rate will increase. We need families that would be able to take care of their children and that would help in building a sustained society.

Adewale Adekunle, Community Secretary, Igbokusu community, in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, said: “We were trained on how to plan a family and all safety measures regarding sexual diseases as well as prevention of unwanted pregnancy and other issues regarding marriage.

Now, the men are better educated on family planning. The learning we acquired through the NGO has helped us to know the best approach to life especially when it comes to family planning. There is no education that is not helpful.”

RELATED NEWS