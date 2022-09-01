By Musa Na Allah Sokoto

A family of Seven Tuesday died at home after eating the leftover food prepared by the family at Kaura village of Yabo local government area of Sokoto state.

According to the head of the family, Alhaji Umaru Danbaba the only surviving member of the family said his two Wives and 5 children died Tuesday morning after eating the leftover food as breakfast.

He said what his 7 deceased members of his ate as breakfast and died was the food they prepared overnight and kept the same for breakfast the following morning.

” The whole members of the family have wiped except me the husband, I am the only member of the family that has not taken the ill-fated breakfast and is still alive”, says Danbaba.

Eye witness account revealed that the deceased died in the early hours of Tuesday after eating locally made Couscous popularly known as (Dambu) in Hausa.

While expressing sorrow and sadness over the untimely death of his family members, the head of the family Umaru Danbaba Kaura Yabo said one of his wives Monday night prepared the meal and served dinner to the family without any course for alarm.

He said the following day they warmed the remnant of the same food and served which resulted in their death.

The chairman of Yabo local government council, Alhaji Halliru Abubakar Kilgore confirmed the incident and urged residents to be cautious of eating leftover food not carefully preserved.

He further advised people of the area to exhibit the good habit of foodstuff preservation and storage.

He said the corpses of the deceased victims would undergo an autopsy at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto to ascertain the actual cause of their death before their burial right.

Efforts to reach the state Commissioner for Health Dr Muhammad Ali Inname proved abortive as he refused calls and declined to reply to text messages sent.

RELATED NEWS