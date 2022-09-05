.

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

Family members of Offoma Maryviana Chinelo, Secretary of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Women Wing, Amosu Autonomous community in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State are now in distress as her whereabout is yet unknown, barely six weeks after some security forces raided their house.

The family members are more distressed because they do not know if she had been killed by the security forces shortly after the raid or if she escaped to an unknown destination to avoid falling into the hands of the brutal security forces.

A joint taskforce of the federal government had allegedly raided the area about six weeks ago, precisely on July 19, this year, in search of IPOB members whom they said had been proscribed by the government a long time ago.

A source hinted that the July 19 raid had left the father of Offoma Maryviana Chinelo and her father -in-law, with severe injuries, while herself is still missing, to the extent that even if she died furing the raid, her corpse could not be found.ere

Disclosing this to newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State, yesterday, while reacting to the Monday sit-at-home exercise, a bosom friend to the missing IPOB scribe, and family friend, Mr. Hope Uzodimma, noted that the family has not seen or heard from her since the ill-fated raid.

“The family and I are worried because it is getting to about six weeks now, she was the IPOB Secretary, Women Wing, Amosu Autonomous community, Okigwe, Imo State.The Joint security taskforce, that composed of the military, police, Civil Defence, DSS and Federal Road Safety Corps, among others, came to their house to kill her but she escaped and her father and father-in-law, who came visiting, became casualties”.

“Before the incident she was among the IPOB members that were in the wanted list of the federal troops being hunted for, to be killed, and occasionally, the Federal Government security operatives, did storm their house in search of her to be killed, especially as she was the scribe of a proscribed group”.

” As I talk to you now, fear of uncertainty still grips the people in the community as there has always been constant raid in search of IPOB members by security forces and most times innocent residents are being assaulted and embarrassed, in the name of hunting for IPOB members to be killed for agitating for a sovereign State of Biafran,” he further hinted.

