...As 100 participants prepare for a football agency management and media workshop in Lagos

Football Agency Management And Media workshop programme is happening in Nigeria with some of the nation’s professionals like Super Agent Aneke Atta, Chief Scout Atta Udia, Player Agent Ikharo Oshomah, Ex Super Eagles International Victor Agali, Football Analyst Edafe M. EseOghene, President of AIPS, Mitchell Obi and University Of Do founder, Ediale Kingsley tasked with the responsibility of helping to raise FIFA agency management standards in Nigeria.

Some of the modules taught in the programme included sessions dedicated to theory, practice and reflection.

“We are geared towards equipping 100 participants with the knowledge and ready mentality. They will be the future football agency managers and also dedicated football reporters we can trust to help shape the game from Africa. So, our role is to share with them our years of experience in football as media practitioners, agents, players and coaches. I think that it’s the route we need to follow, because when you have great brains and capable hands, it enhances the game and in no small way affects the growth of football in the continent.” Ediale said.

The two-day course is set to hold online with a face to face kickoff that will take place at Elegbete TV Radio studio in Lagos. The event is happening some days after a press conference that saw sports reporters and football writers in attendance. Yinka Oyedele of Brila FM, Chief Suo of Brila FM, Olu Faloye of Sahara Reporters/The Humble Prince Show and many others were live to discuss and do justice to the subject.

Udia Attai who co-manages the agency outfit that hals players like Jude Odion Ighalo expressed the decision to participate in such a programme ” I think it will have a much greater impact on the participants and serve as a career guide because knowledge is important. And it’s important to show our youths the way and direct their path so they don’t fall prey to criminals. They should be exposed to the know-how as well as know the ultimate route to becoming a professional”

The CEO/MD of Elegbete TV/Radio who wears many hat as a former footballer, former coach, former club owner and still in active sports broadcasting, Edafe Eseoghene provided answers, from the facilitators table, to questions from the journalists that bothers on saving Nigeria football and footballers from the regular factors affecting the brand.

The Football Agency Management And Media workshop is organised by University Of Do and powered by the Media. It will run on 29th and 30th September via Zoom. The facilitators will be on TVC Sports with Miyen Akiri on Thursday Evening.

RELATED NEWS