One Obiako Chukwuemeka pretending to be a medical doctor working with the United Nations as a humanitarian aid at the National Hospital, Abuja has been arrested and handed over to the police.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect, whose origin and age are yet unknown, has since been detained pending his arraignment.

The source said: “The National Hospital Abuja handed over a fake doctor, one Obiako Chukwuemeka, who disguised as a UN doctor on humanitarian aid, to the police at Central Police Station on Thursday.

“He is currently in our custody, and will soon be charged to court.”

This comes about a week after the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, accused visitors from neighbouring states, traders, and beggars of being behind the security breaches witnessed in Abuja, adding that his administration would send them packing.

