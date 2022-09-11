Efosa Taiwo

Red Bulls Max Verstappen on Sunday continued his imperious form on the grid as he clinched his first win in Monza, edging close to yet another F1 title.

Verstappen now has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc, who finished second after another questionable tactical decision from Ferrari on its home track.

With six races left to the F1 season, the Dutch driver could mathematically win the title in Singapore next month.

Verstappen started seventh after he was among a number of drivers hit by grid penalties in Monza but made his way up to third by the first corner of the second lap.

The Red Bull driver then picked off George Russell in a Mercedes at the start of Lap 5 setting up the hunt for polesitter Leclerc in his Ferrari.

The Virtual Safety Car gave him an opportunity as it came out on Lap 12 after Sebastian Vettel’s final race at Monza came to an awful end, with the four-time world champion pulling up at the side of the track after complaining about a power issue.

Ferrari decided to bring Leclerc in to change to medium tires, allowing Verstappen to take the lead. Leclerc rejoined the race in third.

He moved past Russell and then briefly regained the lead when Verstappen pitted on the 26th lap but the pair swapped places again seven laps later when the Ferrari driver pitted for new tires for a second time.

The safety car came out again shortly after last year’s winner, Daniel Ricciardo, pulled up on Lap 47 prompting most drivers to pit for soft tires.

However, a final battle never materialized when the race finished behind the safety car with Verstappen securing his fifth straight victory and his 11th of the season.

Russell came in third, ahead of Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton, who both fought through the field after starting at the back of the grid following penalties.

