.. As APC Continues to spread like wildfire in Ndokwa Nation

The people of Ezhiokpor ward 5 and Amai ward 6, in Ukwuani local government area today promised to deliver bloc votes for the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The people in a stakeholders meeting convened by top party chieftain in the LGA, Chief Chuks Akogor, said they were overwhelmed when Agege chose Ndokwa’s most illustrious son, Osanebi as his running mate.

According to them, Osanebi who was christened Empowerment Master by former Delta Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, is not only a household name in Nigeria politics, he always distinguish himself and set the pace for others in any leadership position he occupies.

The stakeholders meeting which began at Umutu days ago, has further seen the APC which has been bubbling since the emergence of Osanebi as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party, continue to spread like wildfire in Ukwuani and other parts of Ndokwa Nation.

