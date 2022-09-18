Immediate past Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has felicitated with Ahaba people all over the world on the occasion of their new yam festival, Eze-Ugbo 22.

In a statement signed by Principal Secretary to Osanebi, Idi Presley this morning in Asaba, Osanebi said:

“It brings me great joy to extend warm greetings and felicitations to the people of Ahaba on the auspicious occasion of Eze-Ugbo Festival 2022.

“As a liberal Nigerian citizen who have interacted and worked closely with people from all faith, i know the importance of this very iconic traditional festival to indigenes of Ahaba, and i am happy to send my wishes to ‘Nde Ahaba” all over the world.

“Personally, i have always had high regards for our culture and traditions, and should Deltans elect me and my principal, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege at the March polls of next year, Eze-Ugbo Festival will get more attention from the state government.

“I urge the good people of Ahaba to imbibe the lessons that comes with this all important Festival, especially as it concerns making the right sacrifices that will ensure we collectively build a new delta.

“I pray that all sacrifices and efforts made during Eze-Ugbo Festival of 2022 be rewarded richly.

“In closing, I wish you all a festival full of joy, happiness and contentment and pray that the Almighty blesses Ahaba richly, way above all our expectations in the season to come”, the statement read.

RELATED NEWS