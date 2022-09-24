Former speaker of the house of representatives and a former secretary to the government of the federation, Yakubu Dogara and Babachir Lawal respectively, were missing from the 422-member Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) list of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Dogara and Lawal have been at loggerheads with the ruling party over its choice of Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

A former minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba was also found missing from the list.

The party’s 2023 presidential campaign is to be headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the list of members of the council released in Abuja on Saturday,

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate and Abdullahi Adamu, its National chairman, are to serve as deputy chairmen of the council.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau is the Director General with James Faleke as secretary of the council.

Sen. Kashim Shettima, the party’s Vice-Presidential candidate is the vice chairman of the council and Adams Oshiomhole, former APC National Chairman is the deputy director-general (Operations) while Hadiza Usman is the deputy director-general (Admin).

The 422-man campaign council has Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Chairman Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), as Vce Chairman and state Coordinator.

Godswill Akpabio, former Akwa-Ibom Governor, is vice chairman (South-South and Uju Kennedy, the former female APC presidential aspirant is vice chairman South-East.

Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa is the Regional Co-ordinator and Chairman for North and his state, Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, regional co-ordinator South and Ebonyi; Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River is regional director South-south and Ebonyi.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu is zonal co-ordinator for South-West and Ondo State; Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello is the zonal co-ordinator for North-central and his state.

Gov. Muhammed Yahaha is zonal coordinator for the North-East and Gombe and Gov. Bello Matawalle is the zonal co-ordinator for the North-West and Zamfara.

The list showed that all APC governors are co-ordinators of the presidential council in their respective states and where there were no sitting governors of the party, its governorship candidates were the co-ordinators.

Others appointed were Gov. Yahaha Bello of Kogi as National Youth Coordinator, Felix Nicholas, Deputy National Youth Coordinator; Festus Keyamo, spokesperson, Chris Tarka, deputy secretary, Gov. Kayode Fayemi is the Co-ordinator for Ekiti State and Adviser Foreign Affairs.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan is made Senior Adviser on strategic planning, Femi Gbajabiamila, Adviser on Legal Matters, Aliyu Wamako, former Sokoto State Governor, Adviser on Special Duties.

Rotimi Amaechi, is adviser on infrastructure; Ibikunle Amosun, adviser on contacts and mobilisation; Dele Alake, Adviser on Media, Communications and Public Affairs.

Others are Abdullahi Ganduje, adviser political affairs and Kano coordinator; Nasir El-rufai, coordinator, Kaduna State and senior adviser, policy, strategy and enforcement and Abdulrahaman Danbazzau adviser, strategic engagement.

Faleke, Secretary to the council, advised all nominees to pick their appointment letters on Monday at the APC presidential campaign office.

The PCC with its many directorates would be inaugurated on Sept. 26 at the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja.

