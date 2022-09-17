By Jimitota Onoyume

Ex militant leader and president Urhobo Youth council, Abuja chapter, General Peter Aghogho has hailed the appointment of Major General Barry Ndiomu rtd, expressing hope that he would add great value to his responsibilities as the new amnesty boss.

The statement also signed by a former councillor Ughelli south, Ward 18 and Vice president of the body, Hon . Mere williams and the secretary Gen. Popor Augustine said the body will co-operate with the new amnesty boss and ensure he succeeds in his new task Aghogho.

He further described the new amnesty boss as one very familiar with the challenges of youths in the region, adding that General Ndiomu will bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new job.

” Major General Barry Ndiomu rtd is a worthy citizen of our country and a Niger Deltan that is very familiar with challenges in the region and the issues that gave rise to the amnesty programme.

” We are very willing to give him all the support he needs in his new task. General Ndiomu is a father to the youths in the region. He knows our pains and will do everything possible with his new office to address them “

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari within the week appointed Major General Barry Ndiomu as the new Interim Administrator of the Presidential amnesty program, PAP.

“We will advise the new amnesty boss to avoid the temptation of sacking workers he inherited in the office. He should see them as sons and daughters of the Niger Delta region. This is not a time to ask workers to go, it will cause them so much pain. “

” The former amnesty boss Col Milland Dikkio rtd was conscious of this when he took over. So he didn’t sack anybody. This is not a time to push our brothers and sisters back to the labour market. General sir also engage all stakeholders, carry everybody along”.

