The ex-Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has joined the world in mourning late Queen Elizabeth II.

Oboh, a pugilist turned cleric, expressed his regret that the Queen died at a time the volatile world needed the quiet but strong assurance the monarch brings.

According to Oboh, “I wish the beloved Queen Elizabeth II of England a farewell journey into the next world that we all must one day be partaker of.

“The most important thing is where are we going to after death and the legacy that we end up leaving behind in our life time that counts.”

Peter Oboh, also ex-British boxing champion, added that “Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for centuries because of her magnificent good service to humanity for over 70 years of her reign.

“She was a blessing not only to England but also across the continents of the world.

“Tomorrow, the 19th of September at Windsor castle, England the late loved Queen would be laid to rest.

“I want to wish her beloved son King Charles III of England, Scotland and Wales plus Commonwealth, God’s favor in this his new office.”

According to Oboh, Founder of Jesus Loves You Ministry, “King Charles III holds a record of fantastic charity work in the past when he was still a Prince.

“His good work in the past as a prince will speak for him as a new king now.

“We must all know our good work in the past can play a good role to enhance our bright future,” Peter Oboh concluded.

