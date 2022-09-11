…as she urges FG to help local industries in the country

By Chris Onuoha

An Imo State born former beauty queen, Miss Thelma Ukaegbu has floated a shoe brand known as Good Feet.

Miss Ukaegbu, an Economics graduate of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike Abia State said her desire to venture into shoe manufacturing is borne out of her passion for creativity and arts.

In a chat with the media at the weekend, she said Nigeria has the creativity and technical expertise to be a global shoe supplier but decried the poor environment for start-ups.

The beautifully endowed entrepreneur said despite several challenges, she still produces beautiful and quality shoes that are of international standard.

Her products consist of handcrafted/exquisite quality unisex made in Nigeria footwear that can favourably compete both in design and quality.

She told our correspondent, “I have researched and done a comprehensive study that with the right materials I can deliver quality footwear within the shores of our country”.

She therefore urged for government support of local industries to enable them generate employment for the teeming young population.

On what her customers should expect from her, she urged for their confidence, assuring that she is committed to delivering value for their money.

Her business is transacted through goodfeetsbytee_

RELATED NEWS