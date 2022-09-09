The only female All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant Mrs. Uju Ohanenye has said that Tinubu is a giver and a true democrat who loves all and encourages all irrespective of tribal or religious affiliations.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during the inauguration of her NGO, ‘9ja Save Nigeria for Tinubu and awareness walk’, she noted that Nigeria’s current security and other challenges predated President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Ohanenye said the NGO was set up to empower Nigerian youths and provide health care for the less privileged in addition to bequeathing good governance.

Ohanenye said the government alone cannot address the country’s challenges.

She, therefore, said there was a need for all hands to be on deck, ” if the country’s challenges must be addressed holistically.

“Am praying to God to help us, but it is not just about the government, but about us all as citizens, we should think of how to contribute our own quota to make the country a better place.

“We all have roles to play in building our desired county, let us come together to achieve this,” she said.

The chieftain said she joined politics to be able to meet the needs of the common man and protect their interests where possible .

“Am in politics to protect the interest of the less privileged, the physically challenged, the indigent and widows that are being maltreated, even by the government in some cases,” she said.

Speaking on the frontline 2023 presidential candidates, Ohanenye said she sees in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, what she wanted for Nigeria and the common man.

She said that though she had been affecting people’s lives through her various projects, including skills acquisition centres, she was limited as an individual.

