Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United have slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad in the opening round of their Europa League campaign.

After a barren first half that saw Cristiano Ronaldo’s header ruled out for offside, Brais Mendez fired Real Sociedad into the lead from the spot in the 58th minute after Lisandro Martinez was penalized for a handball in the box.

United made changes as they tried to get an equaliser, but they were unable to conjure up a response to salvage their recent four-match winning streak.

Nigeria’s Sadiq Umar started the game and had some good runs on and off the ball, coming close to scoring in the 36th minute but got his strike blocked.

Umar nicked a 70% pass accuracy during his time on the pitch before coming off for Alexander Sørlothat at halftime.

A moment’s silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Real Sociedad lead the log with three points with Man United in third position as FC Sheriff defeated Omonia in the other game to be tied on point with Sociedad.

In Zurich, Arsenal defeated FC Zurich by 2-1.

Marquinhos put the Gunner ahead in the 16th minute but Zurich leveled up courtesy of Mirlind Kryeziu who converted from the spot just before halftime.

But Arsenal will run away victor as Eddie Nketiah scored the winner in the 62nd minute.

A moment silence for Queen Elizabeth II was observed at halftime in the game.

