By James Ogunnaike Abeokuta

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Tunde Lemo has canvassed for the establishment of more vocational institutions as a solution to unemployment in the country.

Lemo, who lamented what he described as an astronomical rise in the unemployment rate in the recent past, spoke at this year’s graduation of Peter Akinola Foundation(PAF) Youth Centre for Industrial Training.

He charged both the federal and state governments to encourage the establishment of more vocational institutions across the country.

According to him, the establishment of more vocational centres would help Nigeria’s economy grow in leaps and bounds.

“If you go to some countries in Europe, it is the SMEs that powers their economies. The sector is dominated by people with technical skills. This is the best way to fast track the growth of Nigeria’s economy”

“For me supporting PAF with the sponsorship of students in different skills is my humble way of helping the country to fight unemployment.

“Our youths need technical skills. That is when they can be useful to themselves and their communities”.

While charging graduands to make use of the skills acquired from PAF in positive ways, Lemo added that integrity would stand them out in their interactions with people.

One hundred and forty-nine students graduated in various skills including bricklaying, fashion designs, building construction, electrical installation, catering & tourism and computer studies among others.

PAF, a non-profit making organisation with a mission to help the youths to be economically empowered is located in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

It was founded by the former Primate of All Nigeria (Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion), The Most Revd. Peter Jasper Akinola.

