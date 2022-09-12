Efosa Taiwo

The Premier League is set to return this weekend but not all week eight fixtures will be played.

The Football Association confirmed on Monday that football would return this week but it will see limitations as there won’t be enough police resources to go round all matches in the light of activities surrounding the Queen’s funeral slated for Monday, September 19.

All Premier League matches were postponed during the weekend by the FA as they embarked on a period of reflection following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Manchester United’s clash against Leeds at Old Trafford and Chelsea and Liverpool’s clash at Stamford Bridge, scheduled for September 18, respectively have been postponed

Brighton’s match with Crystal Palace on September 17 is still off despite the cancellation of a proposed train strike.

In other changes, Brentford vs Arsenal has been moved to lunch-time kick-off, while Everton vs West Ham will now take place at 2:15pm.

Friday 16 September

20:00 Aston Villa v Southampton

20:00 Nott’ham Forest v Fulham

Saturday 17 September

12:30 Wolves v Man City

15:00 Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 Spurs v Leicester City

Postponed Brighton v Crystal Palace

Sunday 18 September

12:00 Brentford v Arsenal

14:15 Everton v West Ham

Postponed Chelsea v Liverpool

Postponed Man Utd v Leeds

RELATED NEWS