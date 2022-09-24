Comr. Epide Kenneth, the managing Director of Joe Marine Ltd, today donated one thousand pieces of high quality customized t-shirts to support the campaign of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Making the donations at the Asaba residence of Omenosa, the renowned Ijaw grassroot mobilizer and Convener of Delta Ijaw Core Osanebi Believers (DICOB), said owing to the antecedents of Osanebi, Ijaw Nation will support the Agege/Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress.

Speaking further, Joe Marine like Epide is fondly called stated that, members of DICOB are currently moving from village to village canvassing support for Agege, Osanebi and other candidates of the All Progressive Congress.

In closing Comr. Epide said it’s Youth O’clock and just as youths from other Ethnic Nationalities of Delta State have continued to throw their weight behind Osanebi, Delta Ijaw youths will follow same path.

Receiving the gifts, Osanebi appreciated Epide for his kind gesture, assuring them that when him and his Principal, Agege are elected in 2023, they will repay the love shown them so far by Delta Ijaw’s by siting endearing projects that will attract development to the area.

RELATED NEWS