By Adesina Wahab

Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State has marked this year’s World Tourism Day with N40, 000 each given to 100 students in tertiary institutions who hail from the council area.

Speaking on the occasion, the Executive Chairperson of the council, Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun, said Epe has rich cultural heritage that attracts people to the area and such must be projected to the world.

She noted that the event was the first of its kind in Epe, noting that the display of the cultural heritage of the people such as Kayokayo and Ebi festival were to project the community to the outside world.

“Epe is blessed with rich culture, vast land, diverse natural resources, aquatic abundance, skillful artisans all within a peaceful community and it will be a shame to see this all go to waste. If we do not take calculated steps to harness and develop the resources at our disposal or tell our own stories through rich cultural exchanges such as festivals and the likes. Outsiders will come in, do it for us, benefit and take credit for it while we remain onlookers on the sidelines.

“Great things are in the work and as we speak, the word out there is that Epe is the best place to be and invest in within Lagos. Therefore, I urge the good people of Epe not to stand idle or turn their backs on the growth that is coming to us.

“We are opening our doors up to potential investors and partners as we strive to build Epe into a world class tourist location. “However, it will take collective agreement and effort of the good people of this locality to see this materialize. Let us all come together to take our beloved community to greater heights and benefit greatly from it while doing so,” she submitted

She also awarded busary to 100 indigent students in tertiary institutions to commemorate the day and tasked them to use the opportunity to lay a good academic foundation for their tomorrow, noting that her administration was ready to accommodate more beneficiaries.

The Apex Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Epe Division, Chief Akanni Seriki Bamu, in his address, said that the community would always strive for continuous improvement when someone who is very productive is at the helm of affairs.

He appreciated the council boss for her relentless efforts in making sure Epe is known globally through tourism.

