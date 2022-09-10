The Enugu State Ministry of Lands and Urban Development said it has suspended all activities within the Golf Annex I, Agu Abor.

A statement by the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, explained that the suspension, which has the approval of the state government, was carried out in response to the “various serious and technical issues concerning the Golf Annex 1, Agu Abor.”

Aroh disclosed that a committee was set up “to deal with all outstanding issues concerning the Golf Annex I, Agu Abor, with a view to effectively and conclusively resolving all issues to allow infrastructural work to resume in earnest.”

The commissioner added: “Exultantly, the committee is almost concluding its assignment with the resolution of all multiple allocations and community protests, determination of outstanding payments and review of road and drainage designs to allow for full accessibility of all plots.”

Aroh, therefore, expressed optimism that “full scale work to complete the infrastructural works at the Golf Annex I, Agu Abor, will resume shortly in line with the state government’s commitment to ensure decent and affordable housing for all in Enugu State.”

The statement listed the technical issues concerning the Golf Annex 1 that are being addressed to include “protest and petitions from the host community/previous land owners; issues of double/multiple allocations; non-payment of statutory land fees by many allotees despite repeated demands; and overall review of design arising from non-accessibility of several plots due to technical error in original layout design.”

