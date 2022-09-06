By Chinedu Adonu

The residents of Omachiani, Umuchu, Ilofranco, Ezeochi close and Onyemazu streets in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State have appealed to the state government to intervene and give facelift to the roads in their area.

They regretted that the condition of the roads had become unbearable and impassable until a good Samaritan visited the area last month and brought succor.

The residents appreciating the founder of Initiative for a Better and Brighter Nigeria, IBBN, Dr Isa-El Buba Sadiq for coming to their aid with laterite to make the road motorable, passionately appealed to state government and local government chairman to compliment the gesture by sustaining the road from deterioration.

Vanguard learnt that the road was awarded and abandoned by the previous administrations.

“The coming of Dr. Isa-El Buba Sadiq to Enugu on the 20th of August brought a sign of relief to the residents of Omachiani, Umuchu, Ilofranco, Ezeochi close and Onyemazu, all in ward 6 of Enugu South, Local Government Area, Enugu State.

“We express our gratitude and thanks to the founder of IBBN, Dr. Sadiq for responding to our call for help. The roads leading to our various streets have become impassable but today a good Samaritan, Dr Sadiq came to our rescue, at least for now, the road is motorable but the big question remains, how long will this gesture sustain the road.

“And it is on this note that we the people of these areas are calling on the authorities in Enugu state, both the state and local government to come to our aid and compliment the gesture of this great prophet who is living thousands of kilometers away from Enugu,” the residents appealed.

One of the residents, Mr Emmanuel Nnamani, recounted effort made over the years by them to draw the attention of government to the terrible conditions of the roads that the residents are living in right from the administration of Sullivan Chime.

According to him, “We learnt that the previous government had recorded the roads’ construction as having been completed. The case is surrounded by a lot of claims.

Remember this is area with more than 20, 000 residents and one wonder why nearby streets like Achina, Amafor, and Mount received attention while Umuchu and co. were overlooked.”

“As a result the residents are calling for help from the state and local government especially now that the road is passable after the intervention of the Dr Sadiq, who paid for and provided tens of truck loads of laterite to make the road passable,” he said.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of IBBN in Enugu state, Amb. PraiseGod Edeh appealed to the state government to look into the plight of these residents and complement the gesture of IBBN by pouring coal tar and others to ensure the efforts of Dr Sadiq was not in vain.

RELATED NEWS