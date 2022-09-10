Loyalists and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in some parts of the state have expressed delight and happiness over the familiarization and sensitization visits of the Director General of the State PDP and Peter Mbah Campaign Organization, Chief Ikeje Asogwa to their respective local government areas during the party’s statutory monthly local government meetings over the weekend.

Asogwa who said the visits had nothing to do with campaign as embargo had not been lifted by the electoral body enjoined the party supporters to remain steadfast in their resolve to give the party maximum victory in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking in Amagunze, the Nkanu East local government headquarters of the party, the former PDP Chairman of the State said he had not visited the council area as a visitor but as an indigene of the area having married from there.

Reminiscing about his emotional attachment to the area, Asogwa told the teeming party faithful that his father was a former chairman of the council.

“I didn’t come to visit you; I came back to my home and I am at home. I married from Nkanu East 25 years ago, and my father was once a chairman here,” he said.

Describing the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state as his brother, Asogwa maintained that his appointment as the DG of the campaign organization was a divine one, adding that the project to deliver Mbah and other candidates of the party was a collective one. According to him, “This project is our own, and we must reach out to others once the campaign commences.”

Reiterating his earlier position that the 2023 elections would be “operation deliver your ward for PDP”, the seasoned administrator seized the opportunity to charge the people to make sure they collect their voter’s cards, saying the permanent voter’s card is the greatest power and strength the people have to return the PDP to power.

“We came here to tell you to go and collect your PVC as that’s our strength. We also came to tell you to get ready for campaign because it will be the mother of all campaigns in the state.

“Let me appreciate the local government chairman, Hon. Okey Edeh for his good works in the local government, and I want to urge him to continue with it. The PDP chairman, Prince Emeka Nwatu is doing a great job for our party, and together we will get the job done,” he added.

Earlier on, the Chairman of the council area, Edeh expressed confidence in the DG’s capacity to deliver victory for the party stressing that the DG had done it before and would do it again.

“We trust in your capacity to give us victory. We want to appreciate you for accepting to lead this task. We are assuring you that we have embarked on the strategic journey with our members by holding ward-to-ward meetings and fine-tuning our programme to suit the central roadmap that you’re leading. We are now doing operation win your polling booths at our own level, and we are pledging our commitment to work with you,” the council boss assured.

Also addressing the DG on behalf of the party, the chairman of the PDP, Nwatu said they were delighted to welcome him and his entourage to the council, stressing that the project was possible because of the tremendous effort and support of the governor for the people of the local government.

On arrival to Nkanu West, the DG and his entourage were received by a jubilant mammoth party supporters in the party office in Agbani, headquarters of the council area. In their addresses, the party chairman, Hon. Uwabunkeonye Nnamoko, and the local government council boss, Hon. Uchenna Ejim expressed their confidence at Asogwa’s new appointment, describing him as a round peg in a round hole. According to them, with Asogwa leading the campaign, Mbah and his running mate alongside other PDP candidates would be sworn in as elected in 2023.

“The current political wave sweeping through Nigeria today demands a man like you because you have friends across the state. Your appointment was well celebrated both on media and among our people at the grassroots. We are pledging our support for you and we’ll follow your direction,” Nnamoko said.

Acknowledging the party faithful, the DG urged them to manifest their support and loyalty which they had earlier pledged into massive collection of their voter’s cards, enjoining the people to get ready for the task ahead.

Receiving Asogwa in Nike at the local government meeting, the PDP chairman of Enugu East council area, Hon Jonas Ogbu assured him that his people would replicate their winning numbers for Mbah in the forthcoming elections.

“Tell Dr. Peter Mbah that Enugu East is for him and we are going to deliver our local government for his victory. Enugu East is our own and we belong to Peter Mbah and you,” the chairman said.

Reacting, the DG said he came to identify himself with the people and to encourage them to collect the PVCs and for those with existing voter’s cards to go and clean them up.

“This isn’t a campaign but a sensitisation tour. We came to identify with you and also to tell you that the game is almost starting,” the state party campaign DG said.

In Nsukka local government area, the situation was different as the people came out in large numbers permeating the air with the solidarity chant, “Nsukka people want Peter Mbah and PDP to continue the good governance in Lion Building after Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”.

The party supporters who defied the heavy rain to welcome Asogwa said they’d double their votes for the PDP because the DG was involved, pointing at the good works of the DG in Nsukka zone and beyond.

Speaking on behalf of the council area, the chairman of the local government, Barr. Walter Ozioko appreciated the party leadership for considering Asogwa for the befitting appointment and assuring of maximum support for the party in 2023.

“We thank God for your appointment. The entire Nsukka people are happy that you are leading this project because you are the man of the people. We have no iota of doubt in your capacity. The assurance we’re giving you is that we the foot soldiers are ready to work with you to make sure that PDP continues to lead in good governance,” the council boss noted.

Noting earlier that the visit to Nsukka was to sensitize and inform the party faithful that their voter’s cards were sensitive to giving the PDP the victory it deserves, the DG said that the campaign under his leadership would be strategic and all-inclusive.

He promised to do everything legally possible to deliver on the mandate given to him by ensuring that the task of winning the elections for the candidates is a mission fulfilled.

Meanwhile the event took a different turn at Igboeze South local government, the hometown of the campaign DG, as the people remained resilient in their excitement to welcome their son and his entourage saying Asogwa’s new appointment was a testimony that PDP leadership had a special regard for the council area.

The people who came out in their thousands said they would queue behind their son to deliver on the task given to him, adding that the opposition parties in the area only existed on the social media and not among the people.

Speaking for the excited supporters, the PDP local government chairperson, Prince Lolo Chinwendu told the DG that the entire local government would rally around him to give the party a resounding victory.

“With you there as the Director General PDP and Peter Mbah Campaign Organization our hope has been raised. Your appointment has reaffirmed our confidence in the party.

“You’re a game changer. You’ve been doing it before and we believe you’ll do it again. We are proud of you as our worthy son. We, the people of Igboeze South are wishing you well as we queue behind you for this project,” she enthused.

Reacting to the support from his people, the DG said they had been given the responsibility of delivering the PDP at all levels, saying they were up to the task.

“The work is about to commence and we shall be mobilizing for the PDP starting from the party’s gubernatorial to other offices. So, our people must ensure they collect their PVCs and get ready for the job,” Asogwa said.

