Philanthropist Entrepreneur and National mobiliser for Peter Obi presidential campaign in the Labour Party, Comrade Kennedy Iyere has denied the allegation that he said Capt. Evarest Nnaji of Enugu state collected N2 billion from Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to sabotage the Governorship candidacy of the Labour Party in the state.

Iyere however said that Nnaji will surely emerge as the Governorship candidate of the party, adding that as it stands now, there was no Governorship candidate of the party in Enugu state which Mr. Chijioke Edeoga has been holding claim to.

Speaking during the Charity Begins At Home conference of Labour Party in Abakaliki Ebonyi state, on Saturday, Iyere alleged that three Chieftains from the state were behind the crisis rocking the Labour Party in Enugu state.

Denying the alleged indictment on Nnaji, Iyere said: “Would I have said such a thing? If they say I said such a thing, let them mention one or two persons who belong to that platform. What is the name of the platform, they said it’s fusion. Let them mention a credible person on that platform who can come out to say I made such statement and I’ll take up such a person, not that Eunice they quoted.

“I don’t know the business she does, but I think she claims to leave in Europe but I’ve told her to come here let me employ her in one of my companies. That is someone who has no root, no base. In that platform there are very many credible persons. I was in that WhatsApp platform but I’m no longer there. I was added to that platform but what they were doing made no sense and I told them to behave well which made some of them to hate me and they exited me.

“I don’t hate Edeoga for the type of person he is but I know that he is being pushed by Okwesilieze Nwodo, Nnia Nwodo and Bart Nnaji and they are doing that to hinder Peter Obi’s chances and they are also doing that because they are targeting money that will be coming from Atiku Abubakar.

“There was actually no primary to produce Edeoga, what happened was that after a meeting of key stakeholders in Lagos, it was discovered that Edeoga was not fit to run for the Governorship because Edeoga is a political dependant. He is not grounded politically to fund himself. Edeoga does not have N10 million to even rent an office, he depends on people giving money to him, he doesn’t even have money to take care of the basic things. He lacks financial and moral capabilities, you see the way he hijack rallies organized by others, he can’t organise his own.

“So in Lagos, we decided there should be another primary election but Capt Evarest Nnaji (Odengene) was deceived out of Enugu without him being properly being invited to participate in the primary election after paying all that needed to be paid and filling all the forms. Most people in Labour Party did not know there was a scheduled primary election. The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state didn’t know there was a primary election and he was the one that would have given the notice.

“Edeoga also betrayed Davidson Nnamani who was also an Aspirant but that is a story for another day. They put him there just to make the game very cheap for Peter Mba of the PDP. Nobody’s name is yet with INEC as the Governorship candidate for Labour Party. Evarest Nnaji’s will be the candidate because another Primary election will be conducted before 17th September and Odengene will will win. The matter is in court.”

